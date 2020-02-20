news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will, on Thursday, February 20, file his nomination at the New Patriotic Party's head office, in Accra, to contest in Party's Presidential Primary, scheduled for April 25.



"The President is yet again, seeking the endorsement of the delegates of the NPP to lead the party to the general elections of 2020 as its Presidential Candidate," a statement signed by Iddi Muhayu-Deen, an aide to the General Secretary has said.

"He is the only candidate who has so far picked the party's Presidential Nomination Forms for the flagbearership slot ahead of election 2020 since the opening of nomination exactly a month ago.

"In line with the Party Constitution and the Rules and Regulations for the upcoming primaries, the President, being the sole contestant thus far, is expected to be acclaimed as the party's 2020 flagbearer at a National Congress to be held simultaneously across the country on April 25, 2020".

GNA