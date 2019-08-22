news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended from office the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. A. B. Adjei.

This takes immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday and followed the broadcast of allaegations made against him in an investigative documentary titled "Contracts for sale" by, Manasseh Azure Awuni, a journalist.

The statement said the President had subsequently referred the allegations of conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, for prompt action.

The President also directed the Chairman of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr. Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to his Deputy, Mr. Frank Manste.

GNA