Accra, Aug 22, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has directed that the conflict of interest allegation made against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) should be referred to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for investigation.



A letter to CHRAJ, signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, said “I am directed by the President to refer to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, allegations of conflict of interest made against Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement It Authority, in a documentary titled, ‘Contract for sale, A Manasseh Azure Awuni Investigation,’ aired on Joy News TV on 21 August 2019.”

It called for expeditious action on the matter and was copied to the Vice President, the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice and the PPA CEO.

Mr. Adjei, has meanwhile, been suspended from office pending the investigation.

