Accra, Jan. 9, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday presented Letters of Credence and Instruments of Commission to two envoys, one to Libya and the other to Niger, tasking them to work to insulate Ghanaians from the insecurity in those countries.



Dr Samuel Adotey Anum leaves for Libya whilst Mr Jonathan Rexford Magnussen goes to the Republic of Niger.

They swore the Oath of Allegiance, Official Oath and Oath of Secrecy.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the pair, who are "eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation," must work to safeguard and promote the image and interests of Ghana.

He charged them to guard jealously the image of Ghana and work to strengthen the ties between the nation and their countries of assignment.

Noting the growing insecurity in Libya in the Maghreb and Niger in the Sahel, President Akufo-Addo said the situation required that the envoys took all the necessary measures to protect the interest of Ghanaians in those counties.

He said as representatives of the country with good standing in the comity of nations and in the sub-region, they should leverage on their experience to find a lasting solution to the myriad of challenges in their areas of operation.

The President charged them to support all efforts to eliminate the activities of terrorists and extremists in the Maghreb and Sahel.

"You are being sent to two countries that are currently unfortunately confronted with challenges of insecurity, activities of terrorist groups and violent extremists and instability...”

“As the representatives of a Member State in good standing of the regional body ECOWAS and the Continental body, African Union, you are to help extend the solidarity of our nation towards helping find a lasting solution to these problems and also help protect Ghanaians who may be caught up in the crisis.”

"I count on both of you to bring your considerable experience to bear on the resolution of these significant problems, which have far reaching consequences for the peace and stability of our region and our continent," the President said.

Mr Magnussen thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and his colleague and pledged that they would rise to the challenge, work to promote Ghana's image, and protect the interest of Ghanaians.

