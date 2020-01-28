news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday picked nominations forms to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.



The President, so far, is the only known personality to have formally declared to contest for the Presidency on the ticket of the NPP.

Mr Victor Newman, Director of Research at the Presidency, went for the forms on the President's behalf at the Party's headquarters in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo has stated severally that the programmes, policies and many economic and social interventions being implemented by his administration had resulted in a solid foundation for the growth and development of Ghana.

However, to sustain that sound economic footing, the President said Ghanaians ought to renew his government's mandate to guide the country to the desired end state, a Ghana Beyond Aid.

"It is important that all the strong work that is going into reconstructing our economy and laying the foundation for agriculture and for industry and for our education and health system is maintained,” the President said recently at a durbar in Accra.

GNA