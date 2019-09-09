news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Sept. 9, GNA - President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’ Ivoire has appointed Adama Kong, Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs, to support the re-election bid of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

President Quattara said this in a speech at the first Council of Ministers meeting of the country’s new government team on Friday, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He said that Mr Koné, a former Minister of Economy and Finance was reappointed to represent the country as the Executive Director in AfDB to support and work for Dr Adesina’s re-election.

The President said Dr Adesina deserved a second term because of the great job he was doing.

Dr Adesina announced his candidacy for the second term in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, at the 54th Annual Meetings of AfDB Group.

He was elected May 28, 2015, to head the AfDB.

The next election at the 55th Annual Meetings of the Bank's Group is slated for 2020, in Côte d’ Ivoire, its headquarters.

GNA