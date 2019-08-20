news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Madam Victoria Adu as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.



This is in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and copied the Ghana News Agency.

The statement called on the Eastern Regional Minister to laisse with the Regional Department of the Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee.

GNA