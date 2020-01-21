news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Arimyao Somo Lucky as the Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936.

This was in a release signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

It requested the Regional Minister for North East Region to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee.

