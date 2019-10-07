news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 07, GNA - The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has arrived at the Brong Regional House of Chiefs to begin a two-day working tour of the Bono Region.



Among the President's entourage are Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labor Relations, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Allan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Akwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways, Bono Members of Parliament and Municipal/District Chief Executives in the Region.

