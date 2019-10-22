news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana for Sochi, Russia to attend the Russia-Africa Summit aimed at deepening ties and seeking mutually beneficial areas of cooperation between the Eastern European nation and Africa.



The President will after the summit leave Russia to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference, to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 24, 2019.

Whilst in Russia, President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, deliver a statement on the floor of the Summit on the theme “For Peace, Security and Development”, and hold meetings with CEOs of some important Russian enterprises.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

GNA