By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday invited the Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the leadership of Parliament to the Jubilee House for an emergency meeting.

The invitation was unclear as to what the meeting would discuss but suggestions were that it was likely to centre on the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

Prof Oquaye announced on the floor of Parliament the communication he received from the Office of the President requesting for the meeting at 1500 hours.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, as well as the two deputy speakers were part of the meeting.

President Akufo-Addo announced in televised broadcast to the nation Sunday night that he had directed the Attorney General’s Department to present a draft of emergency legislation to Parliament to enforce recent directives he announced to check the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The submission of the emergency legislation to Parliament will be in accordance with Article 21(4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

