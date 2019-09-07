news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 7, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a Message of Condolence to the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and to the family of the first President, Robert Mugabe, who passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

In the message to the Zimbabwean Leader, Emerson Mnangagwa, President Akufo-Addo stated that: “Robert Mugabe will be remembered, above all, for his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa from imperialism, colonialism and racist rule. His dedication to the cause of Pan-Africanism is fully acknowledged.”

“Through his marriage to the late Sarah Francesca Hayfron, his first wife, the Ghanaian people have always considered him and, indeed, all other Zimbabweans, as our in-laws.”

"Ghana, therefore, shares in the grief and loss of the Zimbabwean people, as we mourn his demise. He will be sorely missed,” President Akufo-Addo wrote.

