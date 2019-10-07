news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 07, GNA - The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo this morning begins a two-day working tour of the Bono Region.



According to the programme outline released by the Presidential Press's Bureau and copied the Ghana News Agency, he would meet the Paramount Chiefs and Queens of the Region at 1000 hours at the Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani.

While in Sunyani, the President would interact with tutors and students of Sunyani Senior High School.

He would then inspect, Chiraa-New Dormaa Phase Two road project in addition to the inspection of the Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation Project.

The next stop of the tour would be Wamfie, the Dormaa East District capital to inspect the 'Okuafo Pa Project' and depart for Dormaa-Ahenkro to pay courtesy call on Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

The day's programme would be ended with a durbar of the chiefs and people of Dormaa-Ahenkro before the inspection of Youth Development Centre at the place.

The second day of the tour would be a visit to the Jaman North and the Bands Districts.

The President would attend the funeral of the late Nana Kwabena Konadu Yiadom of Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North, besides the inspection of on-going 10-kilometre Sampa town roads project under the construction.

Other projects under construction to be inspected by the President are the 30-kilometre Manje-Banda road and the Jinijini-Japekrom-Drobo road.

GNA