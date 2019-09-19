news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday left the country, as the head of Ghana's delegation, to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Whilst there, the President, as co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will participate in a series of SDG events.

Also, President Akufo-Addo, at the invitation of the President of Princeton University,would on Friday, September 20th, 2019 deliver a public address at that institution.

He would also deliver another public address on Saturday, September 21, 2018 at the Achebe Leadership Forum at the Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

The President is also scheduled to participate in, and deliver remarks at an event to be hosted by the US Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), celebrating the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and participate in a series of UN related side meetings.

President Akufo-Addo will address the UN General Assembly on September 25, 2019, and, thereafter, engage in another round of UN Meetings.

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, the President will travel to Toronto to honour the invitation to participate in the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the Canadian branch of the New Patriotic Party.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta; Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen; Minister for Planning, Prof. Gyan Baffuor; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia acts in his stead.

GNA