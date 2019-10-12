news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Nkawkaw, Oct 12, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to rehabilitate the over one kilometre internal road network at the Nkawkaw Senior High School.

He was speaking at a durbar at the Nkawkaw Senior High School as part of his three-day tour to the Eastern, starting from Saturday to Monday.

He reminded the third year students who are the beneficiaries of the free Senior High School programme that they had a responsibility to work hard to pass their West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination to shame critics of the policy.

The President also urged the students to take advantage of the policy and the many other interventions rolled out by government to build a solid foundation for their future.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, said since the assumption of office, government had employed 56,000 teachers as well as 1,500 non-teaching staff in the education sector.

The Headmaster of the school, Dr Robert Osei Forson thanked the government for the ongoing construction of an additional three dormitories as well as three-unit classroom blocks to ease congestion in the school and appealed for a 2,000 seater capacity dining hall as well as school bus to aid movement of the students.

