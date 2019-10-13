news, story, article

Begro (E/R), Oct. 13, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs and people of Fanteakwa of their fair share of the national development.



President Akufo-Addo was addressing a massive rally of chiefs and people of Fanteakwa who defied the downpour to welcome him at Begro in Fanteakwa North District on the first day of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region.

The President was in Begro to inspect the progress of work on the Osiem to Begro highway and road contracts that had been awarded in the Fanteakwa North and South Districts.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako-Atta announced that the Osiem to Begro Highway, which was under construction, would be an asphalt road.

He said the contract, awarded and to be completed in 24 months, had 50 per cent of the work completed.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the Begro town roads had also been awarded on contract to three contractors to enable them complete the project on time.

Welcoming the president and his entourage, the regent of Begro, Osabarima Bosompim Ayipeh appealed to President Akufo-Addo to improve the security of the area to avert the harassments of residents by highway robbers, which has resulted in deaths.

Osabarima Ayipeh also appealed to the President to provide the Begro Presbyterian Senior High School with additional infrastructure to reduce congestion as a result of the increase in the number of students. He also appealed for the construction of an additional Senior High School at Ahomahomaso to serve the needs of secondary education in the area.

Earlier, the President cut the sod for the construction of a Technical, Vocation Education Training School at Anyinam in the Atiwa West District and also inspected the Kwabeng to Abomoso road.

GNA