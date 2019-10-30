news, story, article

Accra,Oct 30, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, on Monday, November 4, begin a two-day tour of the Volta Region to interact with the chiefs and people of the Region.



The tour would afford the President the opportunity to learn at first-hand the impact of the various policies and programmes implemented by his administration and solicit feedback to improve on them.

The Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this at the mid-week media briefing in Accra on Wednesday.

He said the President would kick off the tour on Monday, November 4, with a meeting with the Regional Security Council in Ho Central.

He will then depart to Adaklu and Akatsi to inspect infrastructure projects and attend the 30th Anniversary of the Akatsi District Assembly.

President Akufo-Addo will also grace a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Aflao.

On Tuesday, November 5, the President will interact with some students and tutors of selected senior high schools in Ho, and Vakpo and also attend durbars in Dzolokpuita, Kpeve and commission a dormitory block at the Vakpo Senior High School.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to also visit the Volta Star Textiles and lay a foundation stone for railway before departing to Accra.

The Minister explained that the regional tours by President Akufo-Addo were intended to give him the opportunity to learn at first-hand the concerns of the people and observe for himself the progress of work on the various policies and programmes implemented by his administration.

The President will return to Accra on Tuesday, November 5.

GNA