By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, Aug. 16, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is expected to arrive in Wa on Saturday, August 17, to begin a two-day working visit to the Upper West Region.

The visit is part of a five-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions by the President which afforded him the opportunity to address various durbars and also inspect and commission some development projects.

The President will touch down in Wa at about 0900 hours in the morning and move to Wechiau to address a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Wa West District and also inspect the district court building and accommodation.

After Wechiau, the President next visit will be at Issa, where he will address another durbar of Chiefs and people of the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District and also inspect the construction of the on-going district hospital project.

From Issa, the President will move to Funsi in the Wa East District to perform a similar function before returning to Wa.

Then on Sunday morning, the President will attend church service at the Roman Catholic Church in Wa before moving to commission the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

After the commissioning of the hospital, the President will move to Kaleo to address a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Nadowli-Kaleo District before departing for Lambusie, where he will again address a durbar and also inspect a Small-Town Water System.

After Lambusie, the President will bring his two-day tour to an end and return to Wa where he will depart for Accra.

