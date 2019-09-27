news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has stated that the performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo is globally recognised and will enhance his chances of winning the 2020 polls.



He said it was unfortunate that while President Akufo-Addo was receiving the loudest of applauses especially at the United Nations General Assembly, his opponents were in the country giving him all kinds of descriptions.

“Now, against all the falsehoods and fabricated attempts to nickname President Akufo-Addo as the clearing house of corruption, the President of the United Nations 71st session, is praising Akufo-Addo,” Nana Boakye pointed out.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr. Amfo-Sefah who is popularly known as Nana Boakye, said happenings on the ground showed that opponents were only tickling themselves and laughing at the same time

He therefore advised the opponents to wake up from its day dreaming and face the realities on the ground with workable alternatives.

“We all know what the Economist Intelligence Unit has consistently predicted – that President Akufo-Addo will win several times. We all know what polls by credible media houses have ended up that Akufo-Addo will beat John Mahama if elections were held today.”

He said it showed that President Akufo-Addo’s good deeds were globally recognised.

President Akufo-Addo was the toast of Mr Peter Thomson, President of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly, at the UN building in New York, USA when he went to the UN to participate in the General Assembly meeting.

Mr Thomson was full of praise for the Ghanaian President, especially happy with the way he superintended over good progress in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also praised him for the concrete measures he put in place to ensure the realisation of the vision of a “Ghana Beyond Aid, which he said, was a laudable one, and must be emulated by leaders of developing countries in Africa and across the world.

“So you see, global governance icons like Mr. Peter Thomson are calling Akufo-Addo a role model that other Presidents need to emulate, but in Ghana, the opposition parties are calling him corrupt. The question is, between them and icons like Mr. Thomson, who has credibility enough” Nana Boakye asked, adding, “These are the same people who were in comfortable lead in 2016.”

He reiterated that no amount of lies, will sink the truth about the outstanding leadership qualities of President Akufo-Addo.

Nana Boakye advised them to rethink its tactics, saying honesty is what may make Ghanaians consider their opinions worthy to consider.

GNA