By Christopher Arko



Accra, March 19 GNA - President Nana Akufo Addo has nominated four persons to the bench of the Supreme Court of Ghana in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The four nominees are Justice Clemence Honyenuga and Justice Issifo Tanko Amadu who are both Justices of Appeal Court, who are joined by Mr Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, a Private Legal Practitioner and Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Professor of Law at the University of Ghana and President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The four candidates are to replace Justices Julius Ansah, Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe and Anthony Alfred Bennin who are due for retirement this year.

The Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaaye announced this on the floor of Parliament when he read a communication from President Nana Akufo Addo.

The correspondence also stated that the President upon the receipt of the Judicial Council’s advice and in accordance with his duty under Article 144(2), consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curriculum vitae of the nominees for appointment to the court.

The communication noted that the Council of State by letter dated March 17, 2020 notified the President of the successful completion of the consultation process.

“I am therefore in accordance with Article144 (2) seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court. Their curriculum vitae are hereby attached”.

“I am fully satisfied that each of these persons is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge his functions as Justice of the Supreme Court” he added.

The Speaker subsequently referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee of Parliament for consideration.

GNA