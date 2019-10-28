news, story, article

Accra, Oct 28, GNA - Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, a Deputy Minister of Trade, Carlos Kingsley has touted the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration, saying the current government is the best ever in the history of the fourth Republic.



At a News conference in Accra, Mr Ahenkorah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema West, pointed out that even though things were not a hundred percent perfect, it was an undeniable fact that every facet of statecraft had improved under President Akufo-Addo.

“For example, at the moment, we have the best macro economy that this country has ever had in the history of our fourth republic; inflation is in single digit, the Central bank’s policy rate is stable and we are for the first time in a very long time exporting food produce and products,” he said.

Mr. Ahenkorah said the country’s education was also in a better shape and opportunities continued to open for all Ghanaians to have formal education.

“Already, Free SHS is doing wonders for our people; thousands of children who would have dropped out now have the opportunity to go to school, but many do not know that this is just the beginning point of what the President has in store. His ultimate aim is to make education free across the whole ladder from KG to University,” Carlos Ahenkorah said.

The News conference was reacting to positive projection that international auditing firm, KPMG, made about Ghana’s economy and the wake of the World Bank rating Ghana high in all other performance areas of doing business rankings, apart from taxes.

Mr Ahenkorah, who is enjoying massive public ratings in his constituency, Tema West, and is said to be on a firm path to re-election took a number of swipes at the opposition National Democratic Congress.

“You all remember how they said that this government intentionally suspended contracts just to punish road contractors? Well have you also seen that they have suddenly gone silent after the President instructed the Finance Ministry to pay the contractors?

“The Akufo-Addo government is the best ever, not just because of policies that are improving the lives of the people, but also because of the boldness with which the policies are seen through. We suspended the contractors for value for money audits, and now everything is in proper place. The GH¢2.1billion that was released to pay contractors is the single biggest lump sum ever; just like Free SHS is the boldest move ever, just like Planting for Food and Jobs is the boldest move ever since Acheampong’s Operation Feed Yourself,” Carlos Ahenkorah said.

He also dismissed the NDC’s assertion over the cancellation of the PDS contract, saying, “yes, the President could look Almighty America in the face and tell them to keep their $190 million so that criminal conduct can be corrected. President Akufo-Addo has asserted Ghana’s authority before the world’s greatest power because we no longer have a yes-man as our leader.”

Among the attendees was Ms Mariama Kwakye Offei, a Polling Station Women’s Organiser for Tema West who saluted her MP saying “Mr Ahenkorah, apart from his great achievements in the education sector, he also empowered many women and provided jobs for the youth. He is commended by the people on daily basis for the equipment he donated to hospitals.

“He is the darling of we the women caucus of Tema West because of his brilliant performance as MP, we will retain him to continue his good works. Our Constituency Chairman, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, is also promoting our interest and we see him as the best Chairman,” she added.

GNA