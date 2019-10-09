news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA

Banda-Ahenkro (B/R), Oct. 09, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo on Tuesday ended his two-day working visit to the Bono Region with a durbar organised in his honour by the chiefs and people of the Banda Traditional Area.

Kwansiafamu Kofi Anim Hantali, the Abremponghene of the Traditional Area, on behalf of Osabarima Okokyeredom Kwadwo Sito I, the Paramount Chief, welcomed the President to the durbar grounds at Banda-Ahenkro, the District capital.

He congratulated the President on a number of achievements as a result of the implementation of flagship policies and programmes including the Free Senior High School, the Nation Builders Corp, the Planting for Food and Jobs, the One District, One Factory and the Planting for Export and Rural Development.

Kwansiafamu Hantali said those policies had created jobs and brought financial relief to most Ghanaians, especially parents, guardians and the youth.

He lauded the President for the appointment of Mrs Nana Ama Kumi-Richardson, Madam Mary Koneh and Mr Joe Danquah as the Bono Regional Minister, the Banda District Chief Executive, and Chief Executive Officer for the Middle Belt Development Authority, respectively.

He, however, mentioned some problems and challenges militating against the speedy development of the area and appealed for their resolution.

These include the construction of landing site, completion of classroom block, the construction of dormitories and a dining hall for the Bandaman Senior High School, fixing of deplorable roads, building of a district hospital and the establishment of cashew processing factory.

The respective sector ministers present took turns to respond to the concerns raised by the chief.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health, and Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Presidential Initiatives all took turns to address the gathering.

President Akufo-Addo later affirmed the responses of the ministers and gave the assurance that he would direct the Minister of Transport to take the necessary steps towards building the landing site on the Black Volta River in the area.

The President had earlier attended the final funeral rites for the late Osabarima Kwabena Konadu Yiadom III, Paramount Chief of Suma-Ahenkro Traditional Area, in the Jaman North District, who reigned for 31 years; 1978 to 2009, to sympathise with his successor, Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III, and the chiefs and people of the area.

From Wednesday to Friday, October 9 - 11, the President is scheduled to tour the Ashanti Region.

GNA