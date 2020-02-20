news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Akufo-Addo has chosen Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the December 7 Election.

The President made the declaration after filing his nomination papers at the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s headquarters at Asylum Down, in Accra, on Thursday.

He was the only presidential aspirant who had filed his nomination papers at the close of nomination on Thursday, February 20.

He would, therefore, be acclaimed at as the Party’s flagbearer at a National Congress to be held simultaneously across the country on April 25, 2020.

The President urged members of the Party to desist from any acts of bickering and petty squabbles in the forthcoming parliamentary primary but remain united towards retaining power in the December polls.





They should also go out in their numbers to register when the Electoral Commission open the new biometric registration.

He also urged the electorate to vote massively for him and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates to continue with the life-changing policies programmes being implemented by his government.

“The hope of Ghanaians lie in the NPP and we cannot afford to disappoint them,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to all the rank and file of the NPP for the honour in making him the sole presidential aspirant and promised to work assiduously to retain power for the Party.

With a great deal of fanfare, hundreds of party faithful, positioned themselves at the Party headquarters to welcome the President, who was accompanied by Dr Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare; Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; NPP National Chairman, Mr Freddy Blay, Members of Parliament, National and Regional Executives, among others.

President Akufo-Addo teased Former President Mahama for campaigning for a comeback to continue from where he had left off, saying he wondered what kind of development the National Democratic Congress Party’s flagbearer would bring onboard since his previous administration saw backwardness in every aspect of the national life.

The President said the nation was moving forward and this could be seen with a number of innovative programmes and policies his government had implemented over the period, which was transforming the lives of millions of Ghanaians.

He said former President Mahama was not revealing anything new in his public engagements, but rather took pleasure in criticising and condemning every policy and intervention being rolled by his administration.

The President, however, acknowledged that there was more room for improvement in his achievements and gave the assurance to work harder to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians.

Early on, Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, told the gathering that the President had satisfied all the requirements spelt out in the Party’s regulations.





The President paid GH¢20,000.00 to pick the nomination form and GH¢200,000.00 as filing fees, he said.

The NPP announced the opening of nomination for presidential and parliamentary primaries on January 20, this year.

