Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday said the Government is determined to ensuring an incident-free general election come December 7.

He said, together with all stakeholders, the Government would ensure that “our people can make their choice in freedom and serenity, and exercise their civic duty of helping to elect a government of their choice on December 7”.

He has, therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians to go out and register when the Electoral Commission begins the registration exercise for the compilation of a new voters register in the course of the year.

“I appeal to all Ghanaians to register. It is our civic responsibility”, he said in his Fourth State of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament in Accra.

He said as Ghana had been doing periodically, since 1992, it would conduct a general election on December 7, “so that our people can choose the person and persons they want to manage the affairs of the nation on their behalf.”

“This will be the eighth general election of our history in the 4th Republic. We should all commit ourselves to upholding the reputation of our nation as a beacon of democracy, and we expect the media to help lead the way in that regard,” he said.

