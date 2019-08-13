news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, Aug. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday arrived in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, to begin a two-day working visit to the Region.

Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Regional Minister, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Regional Officers and enthusiastic supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), were there to receive him and his entourage.

As part of his itinerary, he would be interacting with students and teachers of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (SHS) at Winkogo in the Talensi District.

From there, he would address a durbar of chiefs and people of Binaba in the Bawku West District, and pay courtesy calls on Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, and Alhaji Ibrahim Adam Zangbeogo, the Regent of Mamprusi, in the Bawku Municipality.

The President would also be going to Pusiga where he would pay courtesy call on the chief, Naba Tambiss-Baalug Konwiag Ke IV, and inspect the Kulungugu Bridge.

Day two his tour, would see him in the Navrongo Municipality, where he would address a durbar of chiefs and people of the Navrongo Traditional Area, and inspect ongoing works on a water processing plant and the Tono rehabilitation project.

He would thereafter make a brief stop at the Sandem-Nab's palace, and then proceed to inspect construction works on the Doninga Bridge, a rice valley under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme at Gbedemblisi, in the Builsa South District, and address a durbar of chiefs and people of Fumbisi.

President Akufo-Addo is accompanied by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff.

The others include Mr. Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company and Members of Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo is departs the region on Wednesday, August 14.

