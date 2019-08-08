news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA

Luanda, Aug. 8, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday arrived in the Angolan capital Luanda to begin a two-day state visit.

He is in the Central African nation at the invitation of the Angolan leader, Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

It is the first time a Ghanaian Head of State is making a formal visit to Angola.

President Akufo-Addo's presence there is expected to reinforce the long-standing ties between the two countries – provide a boost to the various cooperation agreements between them.

Ghana and Angola have enjoyed mutual relations dating back to the independence struggles in Africa.

The two have over the years been cooperating in the areas of education, fisheries, science and technology.

In February 1987, they established a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), and that has been the framework for the strengthening of relations through focused bilateral cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo's visit would not only make stronger the bond of solidarity, it would further expand their cooperation, especially in the oil and gas and agriculture sectors.

He was met on arrival at the Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda by Angolan Government officials led by the Minister for External Affairs, Manuel Domingos Augusto.

Also present were representatives of the Ghanaian community in Angola.

He inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Angolan military, and then interacted with welcoming officials.

Whilst in Angola, President Akufo-Addo would hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

He would also engage with the Ghanaian and Angolan business communities, and lay a wreath at the memorial of Dr. António Agostinho Neto, the first President of Angola.

Angola has over time engaged Ghana as part of its wider external policy aimed at establishing more active diplomatic and trade ties with key countries on the continent.

Angola’s post conflict economy has seen impressive growth driven by its vast oil and gas resources.

It is the second largest producer of oil in Africa, with reserves of some 658 million barrels of oil in its Koambo fields.

Oil production and its supporting activities contribute to about 50 per cent of the country’s national gross domestic product.

President Akufo-Addo is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and officials at the Presidency.

GNA