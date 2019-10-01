news, story, article

Accra, Oct 1, GNA - The Chiefs and people of Jasikan in the Oti Region are frantically preparing to receive a galaxy of Presidential stars on October 26th 2019 for this year’s version of their annual congress of Chiefs and people of the district.



The trio, are likely to be among the numerous guests invited to the programme.

A tentative programme copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra indicated that preparations were underway to ensure that reception befitting Presidents was given to the three foremost gentlemen of the land.

It said Mr Ciza Amponsah, a senior Officer of Ghana Revenue Authority at the Tema Oil Refinery was making frantic efforts to ensure that the personalities patronized their congress.

Dubbed, ‘Jasikan Congress” it will be made up of a number of activities, to mark a homecoming of indigenes of the area, who have been out of Jasikan and sojourning in other places all over the world for different reasons.

Among others, there will be a durbar of the Chiefs and people of the town, while the youth would also have their entertainment and recreational activities as well.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce some policies and programmes for the district, when he speaks at the climax of events as Special Guest of Honour, while former President John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer for 2020, would also be expected to announce policies that he will pursue to the benefit of the people there if , given the nod in 2020.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, is also expected to advise and sensitise the people on important issues on corruption, probity, accountability and justice.

The Presidential stars are expected to put Jasikan in the news for a good reason once they descend there.

This year’s Jasikan Congress is under the auspices of Mr. Ciza Amponsah, a senior officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) with the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and a prominent indigene of Jasikan.

Mr. Amponsah, who is the patron of the Jasikan Congress is helping to arrange the visit of the two former Presidents and the current President in a bid to enforce a sense of unity among Ghanaian leaders that will encourage people of Jasikan not to allow political division to mar relationships.

