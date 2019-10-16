news, story, article

Assin-Bereku (C/R), Oct 16, GNA - With less than 15 months to the 2020 polls, the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has expressed its unwavering determination to win the Assin North Parliamentary seat.

The party has developed new programmes for a paradigm shift in campaign strategies to entice the electorates to vote out the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Madam Abena Duruwaa.

It has also overcome the 2016 electoral defeat and working at re-awakening the grassroots to buy into the new vision of the party.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Isaac Manu, the 2016 parliamentary Candidate said "the PPP is poised and ready to win the seat convincingly in the 2020 general election.”

He accused the current MP of not doing much to reduce the plight of the people over the increasing inadequate infrastructural facilities, health care, sanitation, unemployment and poverty.

The party would encourage and empower women with resources, equip them with skills and create jobs to become the key driving forces in the fight against hunger and poverty.

'What women in the constituency need is not only micro support, but increased mechanisation, technological innovation, education and skills development"' he said.

On graduate unemployment, Mr Manu indicated that graduates would be encouraged and assisted to undergo free internship in computer hardware and software, leadership and entrepreneurship training.

In addition, he explained that they would be given practical and career-oriented opportunities, and the model involved getting students, especially the youth, to develop personal business plans.

He indicated that the beneficiaries would receive financial literacy education, counseling and access to business development services.

Mr Manu encouraged beneficiaries of the Youth Empowerment Programme who had benefited from it to utilise the knowledge and skills they acquired from the training to better their lot and that of others in the society.

To achieve the renewed vision of the party, he called for the unflinching support of all for the new executives of the party to work together to that effect.

Nevertheless, he lauded government's plan to roll out a 'planting for food and jobs' programme, in a bid to promote food security in the country.

According to him, the initiative would help solve some of the challenges be-devilling the agricultural sector such as the importation of unwholesome products.

The framework for the policy is to establish a commercially viable private limited liability company with growth potential in the district with the objective of promoting economic growth and creating jobs for the citizenry.

He encouraged the private sector to take advantage of the opportunity because it was a laudable initiative and had all the hallmark of success.

He urged the government to ensure that there were reliable supply of industrial infrastructure, access to appropriate technology, supply of raw materials, access to medium to long term goals and a good tax regime for the policy to succeed.

