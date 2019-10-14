news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei /Millicent Tamakloe



Koforidua, Oct 14, GNA - Politicians have been urged to settle political differences and unite with one voice towards national development to achieve "the Ghana Beyond Aid".

Daasebre Oti Boateng II, Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, said this when President Akufo-Addo paid the Traditional Council a visit during his Eastern Regional Presidential Tour.

He explained that there was a need for all political differences to be settled so that political debates on national matters would be focused on the substance of the issue under discussion rather than insults and bickering.

Daasebre Oti Boateng II said, "I am happy to inform you that all chieftaincy disputes in this area has been solved by the traditional council and I, therefore, advise you to do same in politics".

He announced that this year's Akwantukese festival of the chiefs and people of the area was slated for November 23, 2019, and used the opportunity to invite the President to join them.

This festival is celebrated by the people of the New Juaben Traditional Area of the Eastern Region to mark the grand migration of the people from Juaben in the Ashanti Region to their current location.

Daasebre noted that the day would also focus on Traditional Area Development Day, a Pan-African initiative to mobilise citizens and communities to implement the first Pan-African award-winning Root-Based Economic Development (r-BED), Model.

The r-BED Model is a theoretical and practical economic development model, written by Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng, aimed at building sustainable community development to significantly reduce poverty, insecurity and inequalities in Ghana and the rest of the developing world.

President Akufo-Addo on his part thanked him for the warm reception and commended him for settling all disputes in the area, adding that "this is worthy of emulation".

He accepted the invitation to the festival and was later presented with copies of the r-BED books authored by the Omanhene.

GNA