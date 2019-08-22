news, story, article

Yendi (NR) Aug 22, GNA - Most Reverend Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop for the Yendi Diocese has appealed to politicians to avoid mingling in chieftaincy conflicts.

Leave chieftaincy issues to the Kingmakers and the Royals to solve their problem so that peace and development can take place in such areas.”

Bishop Boi-Nai made the appeal when he addressed a four-day workshop on peace building and conflict prevention for chiefs, religious leaders organized by the Yendi Catholic Diocese in collaboration with Yendi Peace Centre and supported by Miseror, a Geman organisation.

It was on the theme: Listen to understand! Rediscover solidarity!! Reject Violence!!!” at Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

He said there was the need for chiefs to be circumspect in dealing with politicians during campaigns as most of them make promises that they cannot fulfill.

He said the unreliable promises compelled communities to serve popular notices such as “No electricity, good roads, potable water, no vote” during political campaigns.

Topics treated included; women in conflict management and prevention, to build and increase the capacity of community in peace network with organization, training of chiefs and kingmakers on chieftaincy succession plan documentation among others.

Bishop Boi-Nai who is also the Patron of Yendi Peace Centre reminded the members of their facilitating role for the Royals and the people of the area to seek the peace by themselves as nobody could solve the Chieftaincy dispute of the two Royal Gates unless themselves.

He appealed to NADMO to assist the victims of the Chieftaincy conflict that lost their property and houses.

Reverend Fr. Joseph Kofi Sukpe, Parish Priest of Bimbilla said the reason for the four-day workshop was to discuss and sustain the peace in Nanun, indicating that there was a saying that “ When the “ eye is in pain the nose is running” because whatever happens to the natives affects the non-natives living there.

He said the Yendi Peace Peace Centre was involved in the peace process in Bimbilla because Yendi had achieved peace and new Ya- Na Mahama Abukari II was enskined in which the Centre was involved in organising workshops, Meetings, Youth, Women groups, Security Agencies among others of the area.

He said the Centre was established since 1994 by Bishop Bishop Boi-Nai and received awards of peace, and now Vice Chairman of the National Peace Council because of his effort in bringing peace to this part of Ghana.

He said without peace, the Church could not stand and win souls for Christ and there could not be development without peace.

Fr Sukpe urged them to fight poverty and illiteracy to make the people rich and developed in education and health.

He hoped that the four-day workshop would equip participants with more knowledge to educate their communities on the need to maintain peace.

Reverend Fr Lazarus Annyereh, Incharge of Development Office in Damango Diocese said violent conflicts were detrimental to development and therefore should not be entertained.

He said in some parts of Northern Region, Government was using huge resources on violent conflicts and therefore appealed to them to let peace prevail for the sake of their future generations.

