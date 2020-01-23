news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kodie, (Ash), Jan. 23, GNA - Reverend Augustine Mensah, Minister in-charge of the Bethel Methodist Church at Kodie in the Afigya-Kwabre South District, has counseled political leaders to be selfless and serve their people with humility.

He said dedicated service to the people in humility, would contribute immensely to putting the nation on a path of progress and prosperity.

“The ability to serve the people in truth and humility was the mark of a great leader”, he remarked.

Rev. Mensah was speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by the Afigya-Kwabre South constituency of the NPP at Kodie.

The aim was to recognise blessing and protection of God throughout the year and seek His gracious guidance for the entire membership of the Party and its victory in the December 2020 elections.

Members also prayed to God for peace, harmony and unity in the country before, during and after the upcoming December elections.

Rev. Mensah said the NPP needed faithful servants at all levels of its structure to work together for the achievement of its goals as preparations got underway for the elections.

He called for unity, brotherliness and the humility to admit mistakes among party members, saying that was the way to go to serve the interest of the Party.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Constituency’s Chairman of the Party stressed the need for absolute peace in the Constituency to enable the party execute its political agenda.

They should desist from acts that sought to draw the Party back and forge a united front to campaign for NPP’s victory in the upcoming elections.

GNA