By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, March 10, GNA - Ghanaians were on Tuesday urged to consider the Peoples National Convention (PNC) as a viable alternative to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections.

This is because unlike what successive governments have done in the past, the PNC would only offer practical solutions to the country’s challenges; Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, a flagbearer Aspirant stated in Accra.

Mr Awingobit who was addressing the media after formally interacting with PNC National Leadership on his intention to represent the party as Flagbearer for Elections 2020 said the PNC was a viable alternative to NPP and NDC.

The PNC Flagbearer Aspirants who is 41-years-old, said the country had reached a point where it needed new ideas as well as energy and the PNC was embodied with those needs.

He said the PNC was going to be a party to reckon with in the 2020 Presidential election, because it represented a choice that could best replace the NPP and NDC.

Mr. Awingobit said he was motivated by the inability of successive governments in the country including the current one to effectively deal with key issues such as corruption, promoting economic growth, unemployment, improving educational standards, laying the right structures for the growth of businesses among others.

“If you give the nod, I will expand the economy to create permanent jobs, I will give special packages in utility tariffs to Ghanaian companies for a better economy,” he said.

The PNC Flagbearer Aspirant hopeful, said the current administration had failed to deliver upon its promises, and that could be resolved if the PNC wins the seat of government.

Mr. Bernard Mornah, PNC National Chairman, said although the Party was yet to complete its constituency elections because of some setbacks, “I can assure you that change is soon coming to Ghana”.

He said the Party was geared towards being organized and ready to contest the on-coming 2020 presidential elections and in effect, offer Ghanaians a good governance alternative.

