By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Sept 28, GNA - Mr Philip Edem Kobla Doe, has won the primaries for the Obom-Domeabra Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Doe who is a former Deputy Youth Organiser of the Constituency polled 150 votes to win Saturday's primaries votes to beat Mr Mohammed Baba Dorrison, who had 113 votes, Mr Benjamin Adjetey Adjei Commey, got 52 votes, and Engineer Isaac Eshun 32.

The total ballot cast was 353 with four rejected votes and 27 unused ballots.

The winner would be contesting the incumbent National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Member of Parliament Ms Sophia Ackuako in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Doe expressed gratitude to God and the delegates for electing him to contest on the ticket of the NPP.

He pledged to honour his campaign promise and appealed to the other aspirants to join hands with him to achieve victory come 2020.

Mr Joseph Nyarni, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed gratitude to the delegates for the peaceful election and advised them to unite for victory in 2020.

The other aspirants also pledged their support for the Party and the winner to ensure victory.

