news, story, article

Accra, Jan 20, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday said Persol System Limited, the company awarded the contract to build the data Center for the Commission does not belong to Dr Charles Mensa, the husband of the EC Chairperson.



A statement issued by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, the Acting Director of Public Affairs of the EC to the Ghana News Agency said there was no link between the said Company and the Mensa family and urged the public to disregard such information.

It said in the lead up to the general election, some persons might attempt to malign and attack the integrity of the Commission by spreading false information and appealed to the media to verify their information before publishing.

The statement stated that the Commission was focused on delivering a peaceful, credible, free and fair general election in December.

GNA