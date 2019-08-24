news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug 24, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary election in the Krowor Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to elect a candidate for the 2020 general election kicked off peacefully at 0715 hours on Saturday.

When the Ghana News Agency got to the Polling Station at Nungua at 0900 hours, 251 delegates out of 1,283 had voted.

The candidates in the NDC's Ledzekuku-Krowor Constituency parliamentary primaries are; Mr Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo and Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

Security personnel from the Ghana Police Service were on the ground to provide adequate security for the election.

Superintendent Abraham Apusiyine, the Nungua District Police Commander in an interview with the Ghana News said there were 10 police officers on the ground to enforce security, and that 15 others were on standby in case help was needed.

Madam Lartey, after casting her vote expressed her gratitude to the delegates and executives of the Party for their efforts in ensuring a smooth and peaceful election.

GNA