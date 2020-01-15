news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Jan. 15, GNA - The Peoples’ Democratic Movement (PDM), one of the country’s new political parties, is to organise a public forum on the state of the nation in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

Dubbed “the State of the Nation and the need for a Radical Alternative,” the forum would offer the media and the public the opportunity to deliberate on various challenges facing the nation.

Dr Kojo Opoku Aidoo, the Acting Chairman of the PDM, said the event was part of a series of public engagements towards the reassessment of the nation’s future and would be attended by the Party’s top hierarchy and renowned personalities.

The PDM, which was launched in October 2018 as a “mass revolutionary movement,” has promised the establishment of a new political order; one that would guarantee social justice and patriotism.

It pledged to ensure Ghana enjoyed total sovereignty free from neo-colonial exploitation, Dr Aidoo said.

The Party promises to develop a “pan African orientation” that would help realise continental collaboration and unification.

The forum comes off on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Volta Press Centre at 1000 hours.

