By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Apeguso(E/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Paul Asare Ansah polled 539 votes to win the Asuogyaman Constituency Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party at the delegates conference organised in the constituency at Apeguso in the Eastern Region.

The conference formed part of a nation-wide primaries being organised by the party for constituencies that it lost in the 2016 elections.

Kwame Adu Darkwa who challenged Ansah polled 131 votes.

In all, the NPP is organising such special primaries in six constituencies in the Eastern Region including Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Upper West Akim, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South and the Asuogyaman constituencies.

