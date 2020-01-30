news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua, Jan. 30, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Japan has advised political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to stop demonstrating against the Electoral Commission (EC) and cooperate with it to produce a credible register.

The group said the quality of the voters’ register played a critical role in the electoral process and an out-dated one could not be relied on.

A statement signed by Mr Kwaku Adu, the Acting Communications Director of the branch, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), supported the reasons given by the EC for a new register for the 2020 general election.

It said as Ghanaians living in the diaspora they were convinced that a new register was the way to go.

The statement said the excessive demonstrations would not provide solutions to the challenges the EC raised and called for extensive deliberations between the Commission and the protestors to find possible solutions.

It urged all Ghanaians to actively participate in the process when the EC opened the registration exercise.

GNA