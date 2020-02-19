news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Anomabo (C/R), Feb 19, GNA - MrJames Korsah-Brown, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)in the Mfantseman constituency has pledged his unwavering determination to make the area an industrial hub of Ghana.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo led-administration was working to ensure macro-economic stability and it was time to find interventions to boost industrialisation in order to sustain the gains.

Addressing hundreds of party delegates and media who gathered for the launch of his manifesto at Anomabo, the industrialist vowed to shift the economy of Mfantseman from commodity-based to industrialisation in the next few years, if given the nod.

This, he said, was part of well thought-out plans to transform Mfantseman into a regional hub for trade and a key trade and facilitation centre,"

Leveraging on his political prowess, he assured of his unflinching commitment to go all out to tap the vast resources in agriculture, energy, cashew, sunlight, salt, clay, palm fruit and kaolin and take advantage of the strategic geographical location to facilitate production and export.

Highlighting excerpts of his manifesto, he described his ambitions as unprecedented in the municipality and outlined his vision to explore the untapped tourism potential to create employment and rake in more revenue to support development.

On education, the Parliamentary aspirant who doubles as the board chairman of '3 Music Awards' said the falling standards of education especially at the basic level was unfortunate and called for concerted efforts to remedy the situation.

He announced plans to increase educational support with the right incentives, infrastructure and teaching and learning logistics to improve academic work.

Among other initiatives announced by the parliamentary candidate, was his pledge to revamp the education sector and asked the delegates to buy into his vision and vote for him to return the Municipality onto rapid growth and development.

Mr Samuel Azo, a member of the party who chaired the programme reiterated calls on delegates not to allow monetary and material gains to influence their selection of an aspirant in the upcoming primary.

They should also reach out to voters' at the grassroots and sell government's policies, programmes and achievements to enhance the fortunes of the party in the election.

He pleaded with delegates to unify members and intensify campaigns for the NPP to retain political power in 2020.

Nana Yaw Brew, a stalwart of the Party and a guest speaker at the event also urged the delegates to vote for visionary leaders capable of turning the fortunes of the Party and the municipality for good.

