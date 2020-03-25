news, story, article

By Christopher Arko

Accra, March 25 GNA - Parliament on Wednesday joined other Ghanaians to offer prayers for God’s intervention to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The programme is in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s declaration of Wednesday, March 25, 2020 as a National Day for Fasting and Prayer.

The Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye who participated in the National Day for Fasting and Prayer urged both Christians and Muslims to seek God’s intervention and forgiveness for the nation.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra, MP for Ho West and Head of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship in his exhortation stated that as the elected representatives of the people it was important for them to seek the face of God in this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic.

He quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14, which states “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land”.

He then prayed to the Almighty God to forgive the people for their sins in the area of idolatry and fornication, shedding of innocent blood, false accusation, backbiting corruption, greed, steeling among others.

Mr Bedzra also urged Christian to humble themselves in this period of fasting and prayer and turn to the Lord God Almighty to protect them from the deadly coronavirus disease.

“Even as we confess our sins in this period of fasting and prayer, we besiege our Lord God Almighty, Father of all nations that this plague of COVID-19 will pass us by and even healed those who tested positive” he added.

He continued to pray for the health workers and those in self-quarantine for God to preserve their lives. He committed Ghana, Africa and the world into the hands of God for his protection.

Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, a Principal Assistant Clerk called on Christians to pray in times of affliction for that is the best means of producing in them patience and humility.

He said the country was in extraordinary times, hence the need to observe fasting and prayer and challenged believers in Christ to employ themselves in such communal religious exercises from time to time.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader prayed for speedy recovery of victims of the disease, unity and strength, God’s healing power and total deliverance of the nation from the snare of the corona virus affliction.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority in his prayers requested God’s cure for people with the coronavirus disease in the midst of the global spread of the pandemic so that people can experience his healing love.

He prayed for speedy recovery for those who are sick with the virus so that they regain their strength and health through quality medical care.

Some MPs also took turns to offer Christian and Muslim prayers for God’s cleansing, healing, mercy, love and forgiveness of iniquities.

GNA