By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Bulenga, UWR, Feb. 20, GNA - Naa Seidu Abdulai Nawologmo, the Paramount Chief of the Bulenga Traditional Area, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise he made to the people of the Wa East District by awarding the Wa-Bulenga Road on contract.

“The reality has come to dawn on us today; it is no more a story telling matter, but a reality and we are happy and grateful to the government”, he stated.

He said the lack of good roads in the district had affected the overall development and the economic wellbeing of the people for several years despite its contribution in terms of food production to the region and beyond.

Naa Nawologmo made the commendation when the contractor, Ashcal Investment Limited, who is to work on the 31-kilometre Wa-Bulenga Road portion of the 87 kilometre Wa-Bulenga-Yala Road, was introduced to him and his people at a ceremony at Bulenga.

He said by awarding the road on contract, the president had helped to solve a major problem that impeded the development of the people for far too long.

He pleaded with the government to ensure that the remaining portion of the Wa-Bulenga-Yala was given out on contract to facilitate business transactions between Upper West, North East and Northern Regions.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, who accompanied the contractor and officials of supervising agencies to Bulenga, said those who were not coming from the district would not appreciate the importance of the road to the people in the area.

He said the people of the area yearned for good roads several years ago, until now and thanked President Akufo-Addo for delivering.

He said he would use the last ounce of energy in him to supervise work on the four critical roads that would be constructed in the region to ensure that there was value for money in the delivery of the projects.

The Regional Minister tasked the District Chief Executives of the various project areas to pay more attention to the work that was being done on the projects as government was committed to funding them and the contractors would have no excuse but to work.

“I have never blamed any contractor for doing any shoddy work. I always blamed the supervising agencies for shoddy work on projects” he stated.​

He charged the Ghana Highway Authority to be vigilant and ensure that quality work was delivered to the people, saying the Regional Coordinating Council would provide assistance to facilitate all processes for quick delivery since the project was the heart of President Akufo-Addo and the people of the area.

Mr Godfrey Bayong Tangu, the Member of Parliament for Wa East constituency said awarding the road and the bridging of the Kulung and Ambalaara Rivers on contract were major development projects for the people in the area since independence.

He urged the supervising agencies, “to do us a favour by doing your best. I am saying this because in some cases, government will release funds to certain contractors, but they will not go to site to work on the project”.

