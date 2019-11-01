news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Battor, Nov. 1, GNA - Over 50 communities in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have been connected to the national power grid under the Government's current Rural Electrification Project.

This brings the total electricity coverage of the area to over 96 per cent, with the remaining unserved communities expected to be connected soon.

Mr. Richard Collins Arku, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area disclosed this at a Meet-the-Press briefing to highlight the successes of the Government and the Assembly's projects and in the area.

The meeting, being replicated in all Assemblies, was under the auspices of the Ministries of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and Information (MoF).

He listed some of the communities benefiting as Salaga, Krokpo, Kodokope, Agboganu, Ayiboe, Gbagbavenu, Akuta, Asimekope, Yawu, Patamiakope, Domekope, Ayiwata, Melenu, Domekosi, Keseve, Kesegakope and Adexor.

Mr. Arku said three solar-powered communication towers had been installed at Volo, Workpoe and Dorfor-London by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), through the facilitation of the Assembly, bringing to an end communication challenges in the area.

He said spot improvement had been done on the Aveyime-Salem-Dedukope, Aveyime Roundabout-Aveyime-Landing Beach, Aveyime-Jasiko-Junction feeder roads, Battor and Mepe township roads, while re-gravelling and paving of Battor market to end the perennial flooding was ongoing.

The DCE appealed urged the people to pay their taxes and other rates to enable the Assembly to earn enough revenue for development, saying that, a system was been designed to enable residents pay property rates to the Assembly through mobile money to the banks.

GNA