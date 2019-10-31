news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kpeve (V/R), Oct. 31, GNA - A total of 206 aspirants have filed their nominations to contest the upcoming District Assembly and Unit Committee elections slated for December 17 in the South Dayi District.

Madam Barbara Lartey Nyarko, South Dayi District Electoral Officer, said 64 people made up 57 males and 7 females have filed to contest the Assembly elections with 142 persons, made up 104 males and 38 females filing to contest the Unit Committee elections.

She said there would not be Assembly elections at Toh-Kpalime and Tsiyinu electoral areas because the aspirants would be going unopposed.

Madam Nyarko also revealed that Unit Committee elections would not be conducted at Peki-Wudome, Tongor-Tsanakpe, Tsiyinu and Peki-Avetile West electoral areas because those areas, either have five or less than five people filling for the positions.

She, however, said the referendum, would take place in all the 21 electoral areas in the District.

The Electoral Officer said the voter transfer exercise was also going on smoothly, adding that 60 people had so far transferred their votes.

Madam Nyarko said her outfit had put all the necessary measures in place for a successful conduct of the elections.

Mr Setriakor Gaga Kumah, South Dayi District Director for National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) bemoaned the low number of women participating in the elections.

He said though the NCCE had done a lot in sensitizing women to aspire for the positions, the mind-set and culture of Ghanaians, which gave too much prominence to men was a major factor militating against their efforts.

