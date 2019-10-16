news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (BR), Oct 16, GNA - Out of a total of 104 candidates who have filed to contest the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, only seven are females.

The candidates are contesting for 30 electoral areas (EAs) in the Municipality, Mr. Isaac Effah, the Municipal Returning Officer for the Electoral Commission (EC) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Tuesday at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The electoral areas are; Akonkodiem, Yeboah Afari, Central, Afoase, Ahenboboano, Broniasua, Schaefer, Pamu, Antwirifo, Kofiasua, Bebianeha, Besease/Amasu, Kwameasua, Tronang, and Asunsu.

The rest are; Danyame, Nsesereso, Twumkrom, Kosane, Yawkrom, Tweapeasie, Aboabo Number One, Aboabo Number Two, Aboabo Number Four, Manteware, Atesikrom, Masu/Kuren, Asikasu, Nsuhia and Kokorasua.

He continued that all the out-going Assembly Members (AMs) have filed to contest again, except those for the Schaefer and Pamu EAs and added that there were no complaints from aspirants as the registration process was smooth.

In a related development, Mr Oscar Ampem Darko, the District Election Officer for Dormaa West confirmed to the GNA that 27 aspirants, all males had filed to contest for the 10 EAs in the District, while 55 are also contesting in the Unit Committee elections.

The electoral areas are; Funtundaso, Mpokuanso, Asuopiri Central, Asuopiri East, Asuopiri West, Krakrom, Yaakrom, Kuakuanya, Kofikumikrom and Kwabenadwomo.

