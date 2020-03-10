news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamaklo, GNA



Koforidua, March 10, GNA - Apart from Ms Gloria Ofori Boadu, a Legal Practitioner, the Eastern Regional NPP Vetting Committee has cleared all women to contest in their primaries.

The aspirants given the nod included; Mrs Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance and Incumbent MP for Atiwa East, Ms Gifty Klenam Kekeli, and former MP for Lower West Akim and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Ms Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, incumbent MP for Akwatia and Mrs Joyce Opoku Boateng, a legal practitioner, for Nkawkaw constituency.

Others are; Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, incumbent MP for Akropong and Deputy Minister for Information, Ms Afua Kyerewa Nyantakyi, for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ms Josephine Awuku Ansa and Ms Adwoa Aseidua both contesting for the Ayensuano seat.

Others are; Nana Serwa Acheampong, contesting Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, incumbent MP for Abuakwa North and Deputy Minister for Education.

In all, 15 out of the 79 aspirants who filed their nomination to contest the upcoming primaries were disqualified based on varied reasons leaving Atiwa West and East, Akropong, Fanteakwa North and Abirem incumbent candidates to go unopposed.

Mr Jeff Konadu Addo, Regional Secretary of the NPP in a media briefing said detailed reports and reasons for the disqualifications would be sent to the National Headquarters for consideration and final approval.

He however added that the disqualified candidates had an opportunity to appeal to the national headquarters for redress or otherwise

