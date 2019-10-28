news, story, article

Sunyani, Oct. 27, GNA - Eight females out of a total of 111 candidates have filed their nominations to contest in the impending District Level Elections (DLEs) for 34 electoral areas in the Sunyani Municipality.



Mr. Yaw Badu Amaniampong, the Sunyani Municipal Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission said in Sunyani when he spoke about the Referendum and the DLEs scheduled for Tuesday December 17 this year at a “Meet the Press” series organised by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.

Besides other objectives, the programme was designed for the Municipal launch of the campaign to encourage voters to participate massively in the DLEs and also vote Yes for the Referendum.

The Referendum is meant to enable Parliament to amend Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution to pave way for the election of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) by the electorate.

Thus, the practice, whereby, MMDCEs are appointed by the President and be confirmed by Assembly Members since the inception of the current democratic dispensation would cease.

Among the electoral areas are Mireku, Ankobea, Nkrankrom, Kuotokrom, Gyaase, Dominase, Yawhimakrom, Akokorakwadwo, Educational Zone, Abonsua, Tonsuom, Asufufu, Watchman, Baakoniaba and Nkwabeng.

The rest are Atoase, Akuaoko, Magazine, Zongo, Abetifi, Penkwase East, Penkwase West, Low-cost, New Dormaa West, New Dormaa East, Asiakwa, Nwawasua, Yawsae, Atronie, Atuahenekrom, Antwikrom and Benue Nkwanta.

Mr. Amaniampong encouraged females to contest in their numbers in future DLEs to be actively involved in decision-making processes to promote their interest.

GNA