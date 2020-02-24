news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru, Feb 24, GNA - Mr. Yawson Otoo, an Engineer, has submitted his nomination forms to contest the Agona West New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliament Primary scheduled for April 25.

The forms were submitted on his behalf by Mr Isaac Freeman Arthur, Special Aid and received by Mr Ekow Davies, Agona West Election Committee Chairman of the Party.

Speaking to the Media after the submission, Mr. Yawson Otoo expressed grave concern about the growing divisiveness and hatred among the rank and file of the party in Agona West constituency.

According to him, there was the need for mutual understanding among the supporters of the Party because hatred, misunderstanding and pull-him-down attitude would affect the work of the party.

He said if given the nod by the delegates, he will do everything possible to unite the rank and file of the party in the area.

Mr. Yawson Otoo stated that members should not see themselves as enemies but as one people with a common goal and work hard to improve on the living standards of all Ghanaians.

He said the Parliamentary primaries was not a war but rather, a contest of ideas of individuals on how the teeming supporters of the party could be well catered for.

The aspiring candidate said the cardinal purpose of contesting the Parliamentary primaries in Agona West was to ensure job creation and wealth for the unemployed youth in the area.

He appealed to the delegates to massively vote for him in the April 25, parliamentary primary and admonished supporters of other contestants to desist from campaign of insults and acrimonies which seek to tarnish the image of others.

Mr George Prince Koranteng, Agona West Constituency Secretary of NPP said all four contestants including the Sitting MP, Mrs Cynthia Morrison have submitted their forms.

Others are Mr Samuel Kweku Obodai three-time MP for Agona West and Mr Evans Addison Coleman Onomah former chairman of Agona West Constituency of the Party.

Mr Koranteng cautioned that constituency executives and Election Committee would not hesitate to recommend to the regional and National Vetting Committee to disqualify any of the contestants who will flout rules and regulations of the game.

The Constituency Secretary said the Parliamentary Seat has become vacant in accordance with the constitution of the Party and there was no need for anyone to attack or defame the personality of any of the contestants.

He called for peace and unity among supporters of the contenders, adding that the party must ensure that it won both Presidential and Parliamentary on December 7.

GNA