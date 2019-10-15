news, story, article

By Samuel Ackon, GNA



Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Oct. 15, GNA - The one million Cedis, One Constituency policy initiated by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo administration has been received and is being spent on numerous projects in the Abura- Asebu-Kwamankese District (AAK) of the Central Region.

The projects, which have reached various stages of completion include Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Asebu Ekroful, ICT center/Library for Amosima community, 10 seater W.C. toilet facilities each at Asebu, Betsingua, Apewosika, Wiamoa and Ayeldu.

Others are mechanized pipe systems at Kurado, Abuenu, Asemase, Kweku Mensah, Ekroful and Nyanfeku Ekroful.

Madam Felicia Aba Hagan, District Chief Executive for AAK who made this known in her address to the Assembly, indicated that to help raise more scholars, a total of GHC65,589.39 worth of scholarship have been awarded to 36 students from AAK, pursuing various tertiary programmes across the country.

In addition, she noted, the Assembly also gave 77 Senior High School students financial assistance, while Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, the Member of Parliament for AAK supported 315 students to pay their fees.

A District Centre of Agriculture, Commence and Technology (DCACT), has been established in the Area to promote Agri-business in the District thereby directing the private sector to invest in the one district one factory agenda.

At this end, a data base of farmers and agric business information on the District have been made available to promote and sustain the planting for food, jobs and investments initiatives.

Also to facilitate the work of the Department of Agriculture, the DCE announced that ten (10) motor bikes and a brand new Nissan vehicle have been given for field visitation or extension services to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

On revenue, the DCE, said as at the end of July, 2019, an amount of GH¢265,712.14 was collected as its internally generated funds (IGF) compared to the GH¢162,158.91 collected at the same period in 2018 representing 63.85% growth.

He highlighted some projects funded with the IGF as electrification and street lighting in communities including Brafoyaw, Amonookrom, Greenhill and Gyabankrom.

On the school feeding project, she stated that 32 schools have been added to the existing nineteen schools, making it 51, while the MP from his own means have added three more schools to benefit from the project.

On the upcoming District level elections, she advised Assembly Members against the use of insulting language during campaigning, adding that they should not allow politics to divide them, but rather put Ghana first and remember that their actions and inactions would be judged one day.

GNA