By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - About 170 aspirants have filed their nominations to contest this year’s District Assembly and Unit Committee elections at the district office of La-Dadekotopon in Accra.

Out of the number, 126 aspirants filed to contest for the district assembly, while 44 aspirants filed for the unit committee elections for the 10 electoral area.

Mr Hackman Kumi Attuah, the Returning Officer, La-Dadekotopon in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the exercise ended successfully.

Touching on challenges faced so far, Mr Attuah said there were mistakes on some forms submitted, and the aspirants were asked to go and rectify the anomalies before the deadline.

He mentioned some of the mistakes as pictures of the aspirants not meeting standards, wrong background pictures and uncompleted voter's identification number.

The Electoral Commission opened nominations for the elections from Monday October 7 to 11, 2019.

The elections will be held on December 17, 2019

The La-Dadekotopon district has 10 electoral areas; Ako Adjei, Kaajaano, Abanfum Abese Kowie, Lakpanaa, Adiembra, Mantiase Tse Addo, Adobetor, Labone, Cantonment and Burma Camp.

GNA