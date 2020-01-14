news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



sefwi Akontombra(WN) Jan 14, GNA - One hundred and fifty-Six members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)including branch executives from eight communities in the Akontombra Constituency of the Western North Region have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a News conference at Akontombra, Mr David Tetteh, former Agyeman Camp Branch chairman, who spoke on behalf of the group said, they were motivated to join the NPP due to the unprecedented development witnessed in the constituency under the current Member of Parliament for the area Mr Alex Tetteh and President Nana Addo Daunkwa Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that for the first time in the history of Akontombra, the MP bought two brand new ambulances and sponsored eight Muslims to Mecca.

He said most unemployed youth in the various communities were currently working either under the Youth in Afforestation, Cocoa rehabilitation Programme or NABCO, which reduced robbery cases and improved on the economic activities in the area.

Mr Tetteh said since the NPP took over power, Cocoa farmers no longer sold their farms for their children’s education due to free Senior high school and stressed that the Party needed another term in office.

He commended the government for working on the Wiawso-Akontombra road, which was progressing steadily.

Mr Tetteh said he and the other members would adopt a house to house campaign to win more votes for the NPP in the upcoming general election.

Mr Samuel Kofi Abiaw, the NPP Regional secretary, who welcomed the group to the party, commended them for the bold decision and asked them to help explain government policies to other persons in order to win more votes for the parliamentary candidate and the President.

